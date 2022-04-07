Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $135.71 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

