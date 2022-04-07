Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
