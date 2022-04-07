Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $907.74 Million

Analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $907.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $885.59 million and the highest is $929.88 million. Advantage Solutions posted sales of $791.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,844. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80.

In related news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $303,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.