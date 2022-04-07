Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.58

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 38938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

