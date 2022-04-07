Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $125.41. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

