Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

ADBE traded down $12.17 on Thursday, hitting $446.41. 16,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,227. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

