Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

ADM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,061 ($40.14) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.40) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,712.44 ($35.57).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,554 ($33.50) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.60). The stock has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,775.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,992.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($32.17) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,274.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.76) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,451.23).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

