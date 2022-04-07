ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 95,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,428. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

