Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 36 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Adecco Group stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -211.60 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

