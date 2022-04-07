Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

ATVI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.