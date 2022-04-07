Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of ACCD opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Accolade has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

