Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.90

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 5357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

