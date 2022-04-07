Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 987,229 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $23.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

