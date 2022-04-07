Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

ABEO stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

