AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11. The company has a market cap of $298.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $169.27.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

