Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

