ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 35 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

