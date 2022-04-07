ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABB in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABB. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ABB has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ABB by 93.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 6.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

