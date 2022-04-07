AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Trading 2.1% Higher

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHUF)
