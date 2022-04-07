A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $511.99

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.99 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 546.67 ($7.17). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.08), with a volume of 251,858 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 510.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.94. The company has a market cap of £602.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($26,069.19). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,648.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

