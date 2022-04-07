$958.22 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will post sales of $958.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $942.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,516. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,725,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 433,199 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

