87,653 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $296.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

