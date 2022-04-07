$782.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will announce $782.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.48 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $627.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $13,440,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

