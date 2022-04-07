734,150 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 734,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

