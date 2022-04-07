669 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.46 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.63 and a 200-day moving average of $296.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

