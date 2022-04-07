655,873 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

CNP stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

