63,150 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.76 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

