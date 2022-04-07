$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to post $6.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.83 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

