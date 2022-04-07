$518.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report $518.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.80 million and the highest is $519.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 573,001 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 356,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,726. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

