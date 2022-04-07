$424.72 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $424.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.70 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 326,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,762. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 206,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

