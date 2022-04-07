3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.44

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 338.44 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.72). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.70), with a volume of 935,051 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

