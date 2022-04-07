$348.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to report sales of $348.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.98 million to $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $64,309,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

