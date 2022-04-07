3,438 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE KO traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 781,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,789,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $275.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.