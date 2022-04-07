328,203 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.