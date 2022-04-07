3,068 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 241,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. 12,656,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,239,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.