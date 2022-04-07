2,590 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $4.70 on Thursday, hitting $110.83. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.56. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

