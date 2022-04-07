22,318 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

EXP stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.