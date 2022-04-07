22,318 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

EXP stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

