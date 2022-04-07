220,439 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 220,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Continental Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,771. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

