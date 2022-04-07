215,982 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,751 shares of company stock worth $290,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

