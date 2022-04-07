$207.54 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will report $207.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.65 million to $212.44 million. EZCORP posted sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $836.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after acquiring an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 563,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 199,173 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

