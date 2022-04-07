$203.43 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will announce $203.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.75 million. VSE posted sales of $164.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $873.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $913.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $917.73 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $969.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VSE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in VSE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSEC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. VSE has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $531.17 million, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

