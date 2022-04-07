$203.43 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will announce $203.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.75 million. VSE posted sales of $164.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $873.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $913.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $917.73 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $969.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VSE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in VSE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
VSEC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. VSE has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $531.17 million, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
