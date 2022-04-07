20,043 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

