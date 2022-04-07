$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

AVY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.29. 732,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.