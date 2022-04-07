1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 441,026 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

