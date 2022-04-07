19,775 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

