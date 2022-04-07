194,631 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

