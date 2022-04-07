1,900 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.