$18.52 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the lowest is $17.83 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 311,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

