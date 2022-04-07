1,689 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,750. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

