160,294 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 160,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on BCE. Argus upped their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
